Glasnow (forearm) was surprised at how good he felt after Tuesday's bullpen session, and thinks he will throw another bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He only threw fastballs, but the session went off without a hitch. It is unclear what the next step will be, but it sounds like he will need at least one more bullpen session where he possibly incorporates his curveball. Glasnow will need a rehab assignment at some point before returning to the big-league rotation, so it seems unlikely that he is back until after the All-Star break.