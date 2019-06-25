Glasnow (forearm) suffered a setback and will be shut down for three weeks, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow apparently felt some discomfort while throwing in Oakland over the weekend, and a subsequent MRI revealed right flexor inflammation. This is a tough blow for the right-hander, who was originally hoping to be back around the All-Star break. Glasnow will be reevaluated in three weeks, at which point a new timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.