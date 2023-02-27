Glasnow suffered an oblique injury on Monday during a live batting practice session, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Glasnow reportedly threw about six pitches before he left with a trainer. The right-hander will undergo an MRi on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, but Topkin believes that the right-hander will miss time. Just how long Glasnow will be out will be determined at least in part by those image results. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the situation, and there should be more clarity by Wednesday.