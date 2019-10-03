Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow is expected to start Game 1 of the ALDS at Houston on Friday, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.

Glasnow posted a 1.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 12.1 innings across his four September outings after returning from a forearm strain, so it makes sense he'd receive the nod for Game 1 after Charlie Morton delivered five shutout frames in Wednesday's Wild Card Game. Glasnow topped out at 4.1 innings and 66 pitches during his last start Sept. 27, which provides a framework for his potential pitch count in the series opener