Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Takes first loss as Ray
Glasnow (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Rays fell 5-2 to the Red Sox, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out four.
It was his worst performance since coming over to Tampa in the Chris Archer deal, although facing the Boston offense can have that effect on a pitcher. Glasnow threw only 50 of 94 pitches for strikes, but despite this stumble he still boasts a 3.38 ERA and 24:6 K:BB through four starts with the Rays. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing Thursday at home against the Royals.
