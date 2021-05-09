Glasnow (4-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Athletics after allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while fanning 11 across 5.2 innings.

Glasnow couldn't complete the sixth inning and while the 11 strikeouts were nice, he still issued at least four walks for the third time over his last five starts. Glasnow has slowed down a bit after an excellent start to the campaign and has given up three or more runs in three of his last four starts, but he's still posted a strong 39:12 K:BB during that four-game stretch. He's tabbed to take the ball next week at home against the Mets.