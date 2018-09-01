Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Takes loss despite strong outing
Glasnow (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Indians, allowing one run on two hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out six.
It was an unfortunate result for Glasnow, who turned in his best outing of the season but was ultimately outdone by Corey Kluber's seven scoreless. The right-hander hadn't completed seven innings in his big-league career prior to Friday. Glasnow now owns a solid 3.23 ERA and 38:10 K:BB in six starts (30.2 innings) since being traded from the Pirates to the Rays at the end of July. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Blue Jays.
