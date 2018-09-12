Glasnow (1-6) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks across seven innings to take the loss Tuesday against Cleveland. He struck out three.

Glasnow threw 73 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 10 groundball outs. He avoided handing out a walk for the second time in a start this season and was only scored upon via a pair of solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Glasnow was rocked for seven earned runs in less than an inning of work in his previous start, so this was a terrific sign for the former top prospect as he regains his confidence as a starter. He's scheduled to take the mound again next week against the Rangers.