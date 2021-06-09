Glasnow (5-2) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals.

Glasnow allowed his lone run in the third inning, but otherwise dominated the Nationals. He induced an exceptional 27 swinging strikes on 114 total pitches while on his way to posting double-digit strikeouts for seventh time in 13 starts this season. Also impressive has been Glasnow's ability to work deep into games, as he's worked at least seven innings in four of his last five outings. For the season, Glasnow has maintained a 2.57 ERA with 117 strikeouts across 84 total frames.