Glasnow (elbow/ankle) has progressed to throwing from 90 feet, CJ Haddad of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow is recovering from both ankle and elbow surgeries, though he is feeling well in both regards. Glasnow is still a minimum of several months away from returning to a big-league mound, but it's a positive that his recovery from Tommy John surgery remains on track.
