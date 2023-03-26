Glasnow (oblique) is throwing on flat ground from 75 feet Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 29-year-old is about a month removed from suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain, and his return to throwing is an indication that his rehab is going well. Glasnow's initial recovery timeline was 6-to-8 weeks, and he appears to be trending toward the long end of the timeframe given he has to fully build up his arm after missing spring training. A return in early May should be possible if he can avoid any setbacks as he ramps up his workload.