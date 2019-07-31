Glasnow (forearm) is slated to resume a throwing program Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander still remains without a clear timetable for return, but the resumption of his throwing program would certainly be a step in the right direction. Glasnow hasn't played so much as catch since a late-June setback in his recovery, and Toribio reports that he could be a bullpen option if he is able to return at some point this season, considering Glasnow won't have enough time to stretch his arm out sufficiently after such an extended layoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories