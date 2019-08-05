Glasnow (forearm) played catch from 60 feet Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow has been out of action with a forearm strain since mid-May and hadn't thrown in any capacity since suffering a setback in late June. He still has time to pitch again this season, possibly in a bullpen role, though even a minor setback at this point could result in him being shut down for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories