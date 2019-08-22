Glasnow (forearm) threw his second bullpen session Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Glasnow has now thrown a pair of bullpens in the last three days, certainly an encouraging development. The right-hander is slated for at least one more session off the mound before progressing to live batting practice and a subsequent rehab assignment and appears to be on track for an early-September return as a reliever.

