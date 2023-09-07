Glasnow (8-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 14.

The 14 strikeouts tied his career high, a mark he set in April 2021 against the Rangers. Glasnow generated a dazzling 22 swinging strikes among his 103 pitches as he fanned double-digit batters for the third time this season and delivered his third straight quality start and eighth in nine trips to the mound since the All-Star break. With Shane McClanahan (elbow) done for the season, Glasnow has stepped up as Tampa Bay's ace, posting a 2.33 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 70:12 K:BB through 58 second-half innings. His next start lines up for a road series in Minnesota to begin next week.