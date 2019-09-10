Rays' Tyler Glasnow: To continue building up workload
Glasnow is slated to continue building up his pitch count over remaining starts, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The word on Glasnow throughout his rehab had been that he'd only be used as a reliever upon return, but Toribio's report indicates that manager Kevin Cash will continue to extend Glasnow's workload. The right-hander worked up to 41 pitches in his return Sunday, and he's slated to work 3-to-4 innings in his next start. If all continues free of setbacks, Glasnow will presumably be built up enough by the end of the regular season to serve as a conventional starter if the Rays are able to clinch a playoff spot.
