Glasnow (forearm) threw 15 pitches in live batting practice Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow is making progress in his recovery from a forearm strain he suffered back in mid-May. It doesn't appear that he'll have time to build up to a proper starting workload by the end of the season, but he'll be able to fill a multi-inning relief role if his recovery continues to move forward without setbacks.

