Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Tosses six scoreless frames
Glasnow (2-0) pitched six shutout innings, allowing three runs, striking out six and walking one to earn a victory against the Giants on Friday.
The 25-year-old isn't displaying the electric strikeout rate that made him a top prospect in the Pirates organization, but owners have to be pleased with the beginning of his first full season with the Rays. Glasnow has allowed just one run and two walks in 11 innings to open 2019. That control is the most encouraging sign for Glasnow, who posted a 5.0 BB/9 in his first three MLB seasons. Glasnow is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10 strikeouts through two starts. His next outing will likely be against the White Sox.
