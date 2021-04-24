Glasnow (2-1) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 in six innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Glasnow struck out the first two batters he faced Friday, but he allowed the Blue Jays to put up four runs in a two-out rally in the first inning. While the Rays brought the game within one run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Glasnow gave up a solo home run in the top of the sixth and was ultimately charged with his first loss of 2021. The righty has posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 46 strikeouts in 30.2 innings across his first five starts of the season. He lines up to make his next start at home against the Athletics on Wednesday.