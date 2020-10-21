Glasnow took to the loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. He allowed six runs on three hits and six walks while striking out eight over 4.1 innings.

Glasnow fanned eight, yet he was unable to escape the fifth inning. His first mistake came on a two-run homer to Cody Bellinger and then he began to lose command in the fifth inning, allowing four more earned runs. The 27-year-old threw 58 of his 112 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike to just 13 of the 23 batters he faced. The right-hander struggled in his World Series debut but will likely get a chance to redeem himself so long as the Rays aren't swept.