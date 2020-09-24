Glasnow (5-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk and struck out eight over six innings in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Glasnow allowed solo shots to Andres Gimenez and Dominic Smith, but was otherwise dominant against the Mets. The right-handed Glasnow has won three straight starts and five of his last six outings. He now has a respectable 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 91:22 K:BB across 57.1 innings this season. Glasnow will look to keep up the solid work as a likely key member of the Rays' rotation in the playoffs.