Glasnow has been working on a new pitch which he described as a slider or cutter, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow has almost exclusively used a fastball and a curveball over the last two seasons, throwing the two pitches over 95 percent of the time in both years while turning to his changeup very infrequently. He's turned into a very strong pitcher using mainly just those two offerings, but another option to keep hitters guessing could elevate him to a new level. Of course, the mere fact that Glasnow is working on the pitch doesn't imply that it will turn into a high-quality weapon.