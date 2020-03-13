Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Works sim game Tuesday
Glasnow threw 50 pitches across three innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow worked with Mike Zunino as a battery mate and faced Nate Low, Kevan Smith and Daniel Robertson during his three frames. The right-hander threw 27 pitches for strikes in what would turn out to be his final tune-up for the regular season now that the remainder of spring training has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Glasnow finished Grapefruit League play with 2.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and posted a 5:1 K:BB across a pair of starts.
