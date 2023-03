The Rays acquired Castaneda from the Brewers on Wednesday as the player to be named later in the Javy Guerra trade, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The framework of the trade was announced Nov. 18. Castaneda, 24, pitched to a 4.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 118:52 K:BB over 120.2 innings last season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Brewers. Maybe the Rays can work some of their magic here and help him iron out his command.