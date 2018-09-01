Nuno (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno is set to rejoin the Rays after spending close to two months on the shelf with a hamstring injury. The southpaw made three minor-league rehab appearances before being cleared to return, allowing four runs over 7.1 innings while striking out eight. Prior to suffering the injury, Nuno posted a shiny 1.50 ERA across 24 innings for the Rays.

