Nuno was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Nuno will head to the majors after Tampa Bay placed Jake Faria (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list. The 30-year-old left-hander has starting experience in the big leagues and sports a 3.79 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 38 frames with Triple-A this season, but it's not expected he'll get the first shot at replacing Faria in the rotation. Instead, Nuno should just offer some length out of the bullpen after Faria's abbreviated start Tuesday put extra strain on the Tampa Bay bullpen.