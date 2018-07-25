Rays' Vidal Nuno: Close to throwing live BP
Nuno (hamstring) is close to throwing live batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran southpaw has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a hamstring strain he suffered in a 16-inning win against the Marlins the night prior. The fact Nuno is reportedly approaching a live BP session is particularly encouraging, given that it's usually the final step before a minor-league rehab assignment.
