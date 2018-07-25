Nuno (hamstring) is close to throwing live batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran southpaw has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a hamstring strain he suffered in a 16-inning win against the Marlins the night prior. The fact Nuno is reportedly approaching a live BP session is particularly encouraging, given that it's usually the final step before a minor-league rehab assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories