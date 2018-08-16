Nuno (hamstring) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno has been shut down since July 3 with a right hamstring strain, with his rehab process taking far longer than the Rays initially anticipated. After his progress plateaued in late July, Chirinos was cleared to resume a throwing program a little over a week ago and looks like he's ready to face live hitters again. Once Nuno heads to the minors, he'll likely require multiple appearances before the Rays feel comfortable inserting him back into their bullpen.

