Rays' Vidal Nuno: Excelling in long-relief scenarios
Nuno, who fired 3.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts during Thursday's loss to the Yankees, now has three scoreless multi-inning outings over his six appearances with the Rays in 2018.
The 30-year-old southpaw is proving increasingly valuable, particularly on a squad where the pitching staff is deployed as liberally as the Rays' is. Nuno boasts a big-league resume that includes 42 career starts, so he's able to be deployed in essentially any role manager Kevin Cash can conjure up. He's been utilized exclusively out of the bullpen thus far in his brief Tampa tenure, although a "bullpen day" start certainly wouldn't be out of the question at some point. Factoring in Thursday's line, Nuno sports an impressive 1.35 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 13.1 innings in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...