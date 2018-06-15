Nuno, who fired 3.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts during Thursday's loss to the Yankees, now has three scoreless multi-inning outings over his six appearances with the Rays in 2018.

The 30-year-old southpaw is proving increasingly valuable, particularly on a squad where the pitching staff is deployed as liberally as the Rays' is. Nuno boasts a big-league resume that includes 42 career starts, so he's able to be deployed in essentially any role manager Kevin Cash can conjure up. He's been utilized exclusively out of the bullpen thus far in his brief Tampa tenure, although a "bullpen day" start certainly wouldn't be out of the question at some point. Factoring in Thursday's line, Nuno sports an impressive 1.35 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 13.1 innings in 2018.