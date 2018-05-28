Nuno (1-0) fired three scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Sunday, allowing three hits and four walks while recording a strikeout.

The veteran southpaw provided three valuable innings after Sergio Romo flamed out in his latest start. Nuno has proven to be a timely callup from Triple-A Durham thus far, as he's now worked four scoreless innings over his first two appearances, both of which came in the weekend series versus Baltimore.