Manager Kevin Cash stated Wednesday that Nuno (hamstring) has "kind of plateaued" in his rehab, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "We're trying to get him strengthened up," he said. "Probably a couple of days of not doing anything, then get him back out there so his arm can stay in shape."

Nuno was slated to make an appearance for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, but that did not come to pass. Instead, the Rays are giving the veteran some down time before they ramp his rehab back up, keeping his potential activation date up in the air for the time being.