Nuno was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain prior to Wednesday's game, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno suffered the injury during Tuesday's outing, as a pinch runner took his place following his second hit of the game in Miami. Across nine appearances this year, Nuno has logged a 1.50 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 24 innings of relief.