Nuno (2-0) recorded the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Astros, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in 4.2 innings of relief while striking out four.

Taking over from opener Ryne Stanek to begin the second inning, the left-hander fired 50 of 66 pitches for strikes, and only the red-hot Alex Bregman was able to do any damage against him with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Nuno now has a 1.64 ERA on the season, but an even more impressive 1.13 ERA and 12:2 K:BB through 16 innings and four appearances since moving into one of the regular long-relief slots on the Rays' staff.