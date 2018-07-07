Nuno (hamstring) isn't expected to be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment until after the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno landed on the disabled list July 4 after suffering his injury while running the bases in a 16-inning marathon victory over the Marlins the prior day. The 30-year-old has proven a valuable addition to the Rays' extensive bullpen, generating a 1.50 ERA and 0.96 ERA over 24 innings across nine appearances since his May 26 debut.