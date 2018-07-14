Nuno (hamstring) is making "good progress" in his recovery according to manager Kevin Cash, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran reliever is expected to be ready for a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, and Cash's latest report seems to lend credence to that notion. Nuno's impressive body of work thus far in Tampa (1.50 ERA and 0.96 WHIP) have immediately made him a valuable component of the Rays' high-usage bullpen.