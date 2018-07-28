Nuno (hamstring), who's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, played catch from 90 feet Thursday and completed fielding work, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

It was an excellent tune-up for Nuno ahead of Saturday's bullpen, which will represent another important step in his recovery. The veteran reliever will be throwing to Wilson Ramos, who's in the midst of nearing a recovery from his own hamstring issues. If Nuno emerges from Saturday's activity free of setbacks, a minor-league rehab assignment might be on tap in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories