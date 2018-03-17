Rays' Vidal Nuno: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Nuno was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash added that Nuno will be stretched out to prep him for potential long-relief outings of up to 60-70 pitches. The Rays' skipper added that the veteran could be "really valuable early on in the season" and emphasized that the move to the minors will enable him to get the necessary work to build up the endurance levels the team is looking for. The 30-year-old southpaw appeared in five spring games -- including one start -- and generated a 3.68 ERA along with an impressive 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings.
More News
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...