Nuno was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash added that Nuno will be stretched out to prep him for potential long-relief outings of up to 60-70 pitches. The Rays' skipper added that the veteran could be "really valuable early on in the season" and emphasized that the move to the minors will enable him to get the necessary work to build up the endurance levels the team is looking for. The 30-year-old southpaw appeared in five spring games -- including one start -- and generated a 3.68 ERA along with an impressive 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings.