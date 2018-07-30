Nuno (hamstring) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno progressively up his activity this past week, working up to a Saturday bullpen session after playing catch from 90 feet Thursday. It appears he emerged setback-free from throwing off a mound, leading to the official confirmation of his rehab assignment. It's unknown whether Nuno will complete all his rehab work with the Stone Crabs, or whether the Rays will have him face a higher caliber of competition at Double-A Montgomery or Triple-A Durham as well before activation.