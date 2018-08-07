Nuno (hamstring) threw off flat ground Tuesday and will throw off the mound Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Nuno has been out with a hamstring strain since early July. He was nearing a rehab assignment at the end of the month but was briefly shut down after suffering a minor setback. He's back throwing now, but it's unclear how much more time he'll need before he can make a rehab appearance.