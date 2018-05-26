Nuno fired a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's loss to the Orioles, his Rays debut.

The veteran southpaw was just summoned from Triple-A Durham last Wednesday after Jake Faria (oblique) hit the disabled list. Nuno is capable of working long relief and would be a likely candidate for a "bullpen day" start as well, considering he's opened 42 games over his five previous major-league seasons.

