Nuno (hamstring) allowed three earned runs on five hits over 1.2 innings in High-A Palm Beach's loss to Charlotte on Friday. He struck out one.

As his final line implies, the veteran southpaw was nowhere near sharp, and all three earned runs he surrendered came off a pair of home runs. Nuno is slated for multiple rehab appearances, and by the looks of Friday's outing, he'll need plenty of work before being deemed ready for activation.