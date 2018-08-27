Rays' Vidal Nuno: Throws 49 pitches in third rehab
Nuno (hamstring) started High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Sunday and allowed an earned run on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He recorded three strikeouts.
Although he wasn't as sharp as in a three-inning, three-hit, four-strikeout scoreless effort versus Bradenton last Tuesday, Nuno encouragingly bumped his workload up to 49 pitches Sunday. That volume would imply the veteran southpaw's arm is appropriately conditioned for a return to big-league action, but it remains to be seen if the Rays will want him to get at least one outing in versus a higher level of competition before activation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...