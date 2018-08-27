Nuno (hamstring) started High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Sunday and allowed an earned run on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He recorded three strikeouts.

Although he wasn't as sharp as in a three-inning, three-hit, four-strikeout scoreless effort versus Bradenton last Tuesday, Nuno encouragingly bumped his workload up to 49 pitches Sunday. That volume would imply the veteran southpaw's arm is appropriately conditioned for a return to big-league action, but it remains to be seen if the Rays will want him to get at least one outing in versus a higher level of competition before activation.