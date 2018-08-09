Rays' Vidal Nuno: Throws bullpen session
Nuno (hamstring) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday and will embark on a rehab assignment in the near future, Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Knight added that Nuno might be back in action during the club's next homestand, which doesn't begin until Aug. 20. If Nuno is able to head out on a minor-league assignment in the next few days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return prior to that timetable, but the Rays could have the southpaw throw another bullpen session before going up against live action.
