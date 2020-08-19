Franco continues to work out regularly at the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte, but he's unlikely to receive a promotion to the big club at any point in 2020, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 2020 Super Two deadline has come and gone, but the extra year of service time the Rays have already gained won't be enough to entice the organization to call up its top prospect. Instead, the Rays appear inclined to treat this season as another development one for the 19-year-old phenom, who will at least have the benefit of playing in simulated games against some of the team's top pitching prospects in Port Charlotte. Assuming he stays healthy and continues to pass any tests the organization's brain trust gives him, Franco looks on track to make his MLB debut at some point in early 2021.