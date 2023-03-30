site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Wander Franco: Batting second on Opening Day
Franco is starting at shortstop and batting second for the Rays in Thursday's opener against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Franco recently required an MRI for a sore quad, but it came back clean and he's ready to roll for Opening Day. The switch-hitter and his teammates will be going up against Eduardo Rodriguez.
