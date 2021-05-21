Franco, who's slashing .283/.333/.533 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 66 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham, is presumably one step closer to a big-league promotion after Willy Adames was traded to the Brewers on Friday.

As those numbers indicate, Franco is more than holding his own in his first exposure to Triple-A arms, and the fact he's only struck out at a 13.6 percent clip further supports the notion he's not being fooled very often. However, Taylor Walls, who is getting the call up from the Bulls, has been even more effective, slashing .327/.468/.490 over his first 62 plate appearances of the minor-league season. Franco will therefore continue getting regular reps at Durham for the time being, but Adames' departure represents the removal of one obstacle from his path to the majors.