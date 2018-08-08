Rays' Wander Franco: Continues to impress with Princeton
Franco went 3-for-5 with one home run, two runs, five RBI and a walk in Tuesday's game for the Princeton Rays.
He has been the seventh best hitter in the Appalachian League this season (159 wRC+) while being the second-youngest hitter in the league. What really stands out about Franco is that he is already getting to so much power in games (.258 ISO) while walking more than he strikes out (12:14 K:BB). In fact, his 6.7 percent strikeout rate is the second best rate in the league. He checks all the boxes one looks for in a teenage prospect with the potential to someday be viewed as the best prospect in baseball.
