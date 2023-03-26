Manager Kevin Cash said Franco's MRI results on his sore right quadriceps were "favorable," and the shortstop could be ready to play in the season opener against Detroit on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old won't play in Tampa Bay's final exhibition game Monday and will prioritize rest and treatment over the next few days. Even if Franco isn't cleared for Opening Day on Thursday, at this point it doesn't appear he'll require a trip to the injured list to begin the campaign.