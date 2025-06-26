Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic and received a suspended two-year prison sentence Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Franco will not have to spend any time behind bars as long as he meets the conditions set by the judge, which primarily require him not to approach minors with sexual intentions. Passan notes that because Franco was found guilty, it would be difficult for him to obtain a work visa in the United States and resume his playing career with the Rays or any other team in Major League Baseball. So long as Franco remains on the Rays' restricted list, Tampa Bay won't be required to pay out any salaries from the 11-year, $182 million contract he signed in November 2021. MLB's own investigation into Franco remains active, and he could be subject to further discipline under the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.