Franco went 2-for-5 with a home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles.

Franco opened the scoring Tuesday with a solo homer in the first inning. The longball was Franco's seventh of the year, matching his career high in just 137 at-bats this season. The 22-year-old shortstop would later swipe his ninth base, setting another new personal best. Franco has been on a tear, going 13-for-36 with three home runs and four stolen bases in his last nine games. He's now slashing .310/.365/.556 with 22 RBI and 23 runs scored through 156 plate appearances this year.